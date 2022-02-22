35 Arrested in San Jose PD Sexual Assault Sweep

In an operational sweep by San Jose police between Jan. 1 and Feb. 14, nearly three dozen men were arrested on suspicion of various sexual assault crimes, the police department said Tuesday.

The department's Sexual Assault Investigations Unit arrested 35 suspects who had outstanding warrants, police said. All the suspects are San Jose residents.

The charges range from misdemeanor sexual assault to felony sexual assault of a minor and felony rape, police said. The crimes occurred between 2016 and as recently as this month.

Most of the arrests were made during a one-month period, police said, with assistance from SJPD's special units such as MERGE, Street Crimes, METRO and VCET, as well as the Bureau of Investigations.

Two of the warrant arrests were made outside of San Jose, police said.

It is possible that there could be additional victims.

Anyone with information about any of the cases should contact the San Jose Police Department’s Sexual Assault Investigations Unit at 408-537-1394. Tips can be anonymous by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at 408-947-STOP or on www.svcrimestoppers.org.