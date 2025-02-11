Preliminary 4.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Northern California coast

A preliminary 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Northern California near Humboldt County early Tuesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake, which struck at 12:13 a.m., was centered about 13 miles west of Petrolia, 23.7 miles southwest of Ferndale and 39.7 miles south-southwest of Eureka.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.



