Preliminary 4.2 magnitude quake strikes off Northern California coast

By NBC Bay Area staff

A preliminary 4.2 magnitude earthquake shook off the coast of Northern California and west of the border between Del Norte and Humboldt counties Monday night, the United States Geological Survey said

USGS reported that it struck at 9:26 p.m. and was centered around 9.2 miles west southwest of the census-designated place Klamath as well as 43.8 miles north of the city of Arcata. 

Further information was not immediately available.

