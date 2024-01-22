Preliminary 4.2 magnitude quake strikes off Northern California coast

A preliminary 4.2 magnitude earthquake shook off the coast of Northern California and west of the border between Del Norte and Humboldt counties Monday night, the United States Geological Survey said.

USGS reported that it struck at 9:26 p.m. and was centered around 9.2 miles west southwest of the census-designated place Klamath as well as 43.8 miles north of the city of Arcata.

Further information was not immediately available.

