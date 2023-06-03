earthquake

4.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Healdsburg

By Bay City News

An earthquake with 4.4 magnitude struck in northern California about 13 miles north-northeast of Healdsburg early Saturday.

The quake hit at about 5:01 a.m. and was measured at a depth of about 2.2 miles.

Bay Area Quake Central

Bay Area Earthquakes: How to Prepare and What to Pack in an Emergency Kit

No injuries have been reported.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, people typically report feeling earthquakes larger than about magnitude 2.5.


