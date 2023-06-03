4.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Healdsburg

An earthquake with 4.4 magnitude struck in northern California about 13 miles north-northeast of Healdsburg early Saturday.

The quake hit at about 5:01 a.m. and was measured at a depth of about 2.2 miles.

No injuries have been reported.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, people typically report feeling earthquakes larger than about magnitude 2.5.



