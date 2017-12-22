4 Men Sought Following Shooting, Armed Robbery at San Francisco Pawn Shop - NBC Bay Area
4 Men Sought Following Shooting, Armed Robbery at San Francisco Pawn Shop

By Sergio Quintana

Published at 10:21 PM PST on Dec 22, 2017

    The owner of a San Francisco pawn shop is hospitalized after being shot in an armed robbery. Sergio Quintana reports.

    The owner of a San Francisco pawn shop is hospitalized after being shot in an armed robbery.

    A spokesman at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital said late Friday the business owner is in critical condition. Police are searching for four men they said are responsible for the shooting and armed robbery.

    The crime occurred earlier in the day just before 5:30 p.m. when police said the group of men walked into the Mission Jewelry and Loan Pawn Shop. A witness said she could hear the gunshots at her taco stand across the street.

    Police have not said if the suspects made off with any cash or merchandise.

    Witnesses said three shots were fired in the incident and the suspects also roughed up the shop owner's son.

    No other injuries were reported.

