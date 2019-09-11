Four people have been arrested in connection with the slaying of a man in San Jose in July, police said Wednesday.

Nghia Nguyen, 84, was killed in what was initially reported as a burglary July 12 at a home in the 3200 block of Montecito Drive.

Police responded at 9:30 a.m. to a burglary call and when they arrived at the home they saw a vehicle traveling away from the area.

Officers pursued the vehicle but ended the pursuit because of safety reasons and unknown want.

Police said officers returned to the Montecito Drive home and found Nguyen suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead at the home.

Police have arrested four suspects identified as 22-year-old Bud Landers of Oakland, 21-year-old Hayward man Theron Brooks, 27-year-old Las Vegas woman Shaqueoia Brooks and 19-year-old Oakland man Imari Harris.

Landers was arrested on July 16, Theron Brooks on July 26, Shaqueoia Brooks on Aug. 15 and Harris on Aug. 22.

Landers, Theron Brooks and Harris were arrested for allegedly killing Nguyen as well as burglary and robbery.

Shaqueoia Brooks was arrested for allegedly being an accessory to the killing and for alleged conspiracy.

In a statement, San Jose Police Chief Eddie Garcia said, "I hope people can sleep a little safer knowing these individuals are off the street."

Anyone with more information can call Detective Sgt. Ali Miri, Detective James Cerniglia or Detective Gabriel Cuenca of the Police Department's homicide unit at (408) 277-5283.

People who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (408) 947-7867 or submit a tip at https://svcrimestoppers.org/. People providing tips that lead to the arrest and conviction of a suspect may be eligible for a cash reward from Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers.