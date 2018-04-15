4-Vehicle Crash Snarls Traffic on I-580 in Dublin - NBC Bay Area
4-Vehicle Crash Snarls Traffic on I-580 in Dublin

By NBC Ba Area staff

Published 10 minutes ago

    The California Highway Patrol responded to a four-vehicle crash on westbound Interstate 580 in Dublin late Sunday night.

    A Ryder box truck, an SUV, a Volkswagen bug and a sedan were involved in the crash at about 9:15 p.m., just east of the I-680 interchange, the CHP said.

    At least three lanes were blocked, and tow trucks were working to clear the accident. It was not certain whether there were injuries, but no ambulances were called, the CHP said.

    The Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department and Alameda County Fire Department assisted in the response, the CHP said.

    The cause of the accident was under investigation.

