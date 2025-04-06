3 injured in 4-alarm fire in San Francisco's Lower Nob hill neighborhood

Crews are working to extinguish a 4-alarm residential fire that injured three people in San Francisco's Lower Nob Hill neighborhood on Saturday.

According to the San Francisco Fire Department, the three victims were removed from the fire, and close to 120 firefighters responded.

The wooden structure, currently ablaze, located near Washington and Lark streets had to have holes cut in the roof to prevent the blaze from spreading. Additionally, officials said the fire is difficult to fight due to "zero lot lines."

"When you have one building on fire, you have massive potential for it to extend to extend to the building adjacent to it," said Chief Dean Crispen.

4th Alarm working fire - Washington / Larkin Street - 1705 hours on 04/05/2025



A large working fire has been declared on Washington Street, 4th alarm.



The fire has extended throughout the building. All three floors have been burned. The buildings next to the fire building have… pic.twitter.com/em9BFPLNSa — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) April 6, 2025

According to Crispen, the blaze was first reported at around 5:52 p.m. as “fire coming out of a window on the second floor” before spreading. The fire had extended throughout the whole structure and also damaged nearby buildings, SFFD said.

The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management sent an alert at 6:36 p.m. on X, warning residents to avoid the area due to the fire activity.

It is not yet clear what sparked the blaze or how many people were potentially displaced by it.

Officials said they expect to work through the night to extinguish hotspots.