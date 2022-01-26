4 Arrested in Connection With 2020 San Jose Shooting That Left 2 Dead, 4 Injured

San Jose police on Wednesday announced the arrests of four people in connection with a shooting at a restaurant in 2020 that left two people dead and three injured.

The shooting occurred late on the night of Oct. 16, 2020, at the Nuevo Vallarta restaurant on South Capitol Avenue, where officers arrived and found five men all suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

One died at the scene while another died at a hospital, and the other three survived their injuries. A sixth victim in the shooting later arrived at a hospital to be treated for his injuries, police said.

Investigators eventually identified several suspects in the case and learned that one was also involved in the selling and distribution of narcotics, leading officers to serve six search warrants at locations around San Jose.

Raymond Araujo, 34, Andres Salas Campos, 20, Oswaldo Varela, 44, and Leticia Escalera, 31, were arrested in connection with the 2020 shooting, while three other people were arrested on suspicion of narcotics offenses, police said.

Investigators also found a gallon of liquid methamphetamine, 6 pounds of cocaine, 3.85 pounds of heroin, 30 fentanyl pills, marijuana for sales, a semi-automatic handgun, AR-15 rifle and $175,000 in cash at the various sites, according to police.