Four Bay Area restaurants have made Tripadvisor's 2021 best fine dining restaurants in the nation list.

Kokkari Estiatorio in San Francisco checks in at No. 10 on the list. The restaurant is well known for its modern Greek cuisine.

The three other Bay Area restaurants that made the top 25 list are located in wine country.

Valette in Healdsburg is ranked No. 17. At No. 21 is The French Laundry in Yountville. Right behind at No. 22 is Bistro Jeanty, which is also located in Yountville.