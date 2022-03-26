4-Car Collision at Interstate 580, 205 Interchange Snarls Eastbound Traffic

Eastbound traffic on Interstate 580 between the Bay Area and the San Joaquin Valley is snarled through the Altamont Pass Saturday afternoon following two separate collisions.

The most recent crash involves at least one vehicle on eastbound Interstate 205 just west of the North Flynn Road exit. There are no additional details about this collision at this time.

Eastbound traffic on the freeway was already congested due to an earlier collision involving four vehicles at the interchange between interstates 580 and 205. The accident occurred just east of the gore point, where I-580 separates from I-205 as it heads south toward Fresno and Los Angeles.

According to the California Highway Patrol, there were no injuries. The accident occurred after 2:30 p.m., causing the eastbound backup on I-580 through the Altamont Pass.

As of 4:45 p.m., eastbound I-580 traffic is backed up to just west of Greenville Road in Livermore.

There is no estimated time for clearing the lanes of either accident.