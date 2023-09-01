4 displaced after person sets Oakland home on fire, firefighters say

Four Oakland residents were displaced Friday night after a person broke into a home and set it on fire, firefighters said.

A spokesperson for the Oakland Fire Department said it happened at a house on the 9500 block of E Street. They shared that a person broke in and started the fire. Further and more exact details about those circumstances were not available.

As of 9:32 p.m. crews had knocked down the fire, according to the spokesperson. Four people were displaced, but no one was reported injured. Oakland Fire said the Red Cross had been notified about the situation.

The spokesperson said the person who set the fire had been transported for an evaluation.