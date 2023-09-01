Oakland

4 displaced after person sets Oakland home on fire, firefighters say

A spokesperson for the Oakland Fire Department said crews have knocked down the fire and that no one was reported injured

By NBC Bay Area staff

Oakland Fire Department vehicle.
NBC Bay Area

Four Oakland residents were displaced Friday night after a person broke into a home and set it on fire, firefighters said. 

A spokesperson for the Oakland Fire Department said it happened at a house on the 9500 block of E Street. They shared that a person broke in and started the fire. Further and more exact details about those circumstances were not available. 

Oakland Aug 30

Parents remain concerned as bomb threat investigation continues at Oakland elementary school

Oakland Aug 30

1 dead, 1 injured after Oakland shooting, police say

As of 9:32 p.m. crews had knocked down the fire, according to the spokesperson. Four people were displaced, but no one was reported injured. Oakland Fire said the Red Cross had been notified about the situation. 

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The spokesperson said the person who set the fire had been transported for an evaluation.

This article tagged under:

Oakland
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us