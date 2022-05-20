4 Dogs Die, Several Rescued in Fire at Brentwood Kennel

Four dogs died in a fire at a Brentwood kennel Thursday night, and several more were rescued, according to police and fire officials.

Officers joined East Contra Costa Fire Protection District at 9:58 p.m. in responding to a structure fire at Derty Dog K9 Retreat at Brentwood Boulevard and Sims Road.

A fire that investigators believe started in an air conditioning unit spread to the building, killing four dogs. Another 15 dogs at the kennel were accounted for and appeared to be in good condition, according to police.

The number of surviving dogs wasn't clear, however, as fire officials said the kennel held a total of 15 dogs, 11 of which survived.

The fire was contained quickly without endangering any surrounding buildings.

This case is currently under investigation by East Contra Costa Fire Protection District, which urges anyone with any questions or additional information to call them at 925-634- 3400.