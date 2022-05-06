4 Injured, 2 Critical After Car Plummets Over Cliff in San Francisco

Four people were injured early Friday morning after a car went over a cliff near Sutro Baths in San Francisco, according to the fire department.

The crash occurred just before 3 a.m., and fire crews rescued four people from inside the car, all of whom were injured. Two of the people suffered critical injuries, fire officials said. The others were in stable condition.

Photos from the scene released by the San Francisco Fire Department show the vehicle is a dark colored, four-door sedan.

It wasn't clear how fast the car was traveling when it went over the cliff, but fire officials said it went down about 30-40 yards before coming to a stop.

No other injuries were reported, and it wasn't immediately clear if drugs or alcohol figured in the crash.