4 killed, 2 in critical condition after car crashes into tree in Marin County

Four people are dead and two are in critical condition following a solo car crash in Marin County Friday night.

The CHP said the car slammed into a tree, then caught fire just before 7:30 p.m. on westbound San Geronimo Valley Road south of Sir Francis Drake Boulevard near Woodacre.

There were six passengers in the car. Three died at the scene and a fourth died at the hospital. Two others remain in critical condition, per officials.

The CHP has not released the identities of the victims.

According to the Tamalpais Union High School District, the victims were students at Archie Williams High School in San Anselmo.

“We are devastated to share that four students died and two are in critical condition,” Superintendent Tara Taupier wrote in an email to families Saturday morning. “At this time we are unable to confirm the identities of the students involved. We are working with the County to set up grief and counselling support for Archie students and staff.”

The CHP is investigating what caused the crash.

Read the superintendent’s full letter to the community here:



Dear Tam District Community,



Last night, we learned that six Archie Williams students were involved in a severe car accident. We are devastated to share that four students died and two are in critical condition. At this time we are unable to confirm the identities of the students involved. We are working with the County to set up grief and counselling support for Archie students and staff. We will have counseling available at all Tam District Schools this week and ongoing.

We recognize that in a close-knit community such as ours, many of you may have already heard about this incident or may know individuals involved. During this difficult time, we ask that everyone refrain from sharing unconfirmed information out of respect for the students, their families, and the ongoing investigation.

This is an incredibly heart wrenching time for our entire school and broader community. As we await more information, we know the Tam District community will pull together in compassion, care, and support for one another.

Thank you for keeping the students and their families in your thoughts. We will share updates as soon as we are able to.



In Community,

Tara Taupier

Superintendent

Tamalpais Union High School District