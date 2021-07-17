4 Lottery Scratchers Players in Bay Area Strike it Rich for a Combined $18 Million

Four lucky lottery players around the Bay Area combined to win more than $18 million recently on Scratchers tickets, including an eight-figure winner in the North Bay, according to the California Lottery.

In Petaluma, Sylvia Garcia scored $10 million on an Ultimate Millions Scratchers ticket she bought at the 7-Eleven on Lakeville Highway. Garcia told lottery officials she plans to buy a house, start a business and invest her winnings.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

In the East Bay, Romeo Quinto Jr. won a $5 million jackpot on a Luck Scratchers ticket, the lottery said. He bought his payoff ticket at the Fallon Gate Chevron, 2760 Dublin Boulevard in Dublin, where he stopped in for a car wash, but the line was too busy so he decided to get a drink and a Scratchers ticket instead, he told lottery officials.

Quinto said he plans to pay off debt, help others and invest his prize.

Also in the East Bay, Jai McLin scored $2 million on an Instant Prize Crossword Scratchers ticket he bought at Oakland Liquor & Market, 1335 17th St. in Oakland, according to the lottery.

And down in the South Bay, Hue Tiet took home $1.2 million after playing a Set For Life Scratchers ticket he bought at Jackson Pure Water, 301 N. Jackson Ave. in San Jose, the lottery said.

In the lottery draw games, the jackpots are once again growing. There were no jackpot winners in the Mega Millions draw Friday night, putting the jackpot for Tuesday's draw at an estimated $128 million.

For Saturday night's draw, the Powerball jackpot is up to an estimated $150 million, and the Superlotto Plus draw is at $8 million.