4-Year-Old Boy Dies After Hit-and-Run Collision in Richmond

By NBC Bay Area staff

Suspect vehicle in a hit-and-run collision in Richmond.
Richmond Police Department

Suspect vehicle in a hit-and-run collision in Richmond. (Feb. 7, 2020)

A 4-year-old boy died after being struck during a hit-and-run collision in Richmond Friday evening, according to police.

The child was hit around 5 p.m. near the 2200 block of Coalinga Avenue while they were walking with his parents, police said. He was flown to a local hospital in critical condition but later died.

The vehicle that struck the child did not stop and fled the scene, according to police.

It was described as a 1994-2000 green Ford Explorer with aftermarket wheels and an apparent white rectangular sticker on the bottom right corner of the back window. Police said the car should have minor front end damage.

The car was last seen traveling westbound on Coalinga Avenue from 23rd Street, according to police.

Anyone with information about the collision or the suspect vehicle is asked to call 510-233-1214.

