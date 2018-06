NBC 7 San Diego File image.

Mandatory evacuations have been issued in some Clearlake Oaks neighborhoods following a 400-acre fire.

Residents in Quail Creek, Wolf Creek and the community of Spring Valley were told to evacuate after the fire began burning around 5:30 p.m. near Pawnee Road and New Long Valley Road and immediately threatened structures and residents, Cal Fire said.

Officials continue battling the flames, it is zero percent contained.

No additional information was immediately available.