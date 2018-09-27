4,500 Without Power After Helicopter Clips Power Line in Calistoga

Around 4,500 PG&E customers are left without power in Lake County after a helicopter contracted by the company on Thursday struck power lines in Calistoga.

A Bell 206-L4 helicopter on a power-line inspection clipped power lines and made a precautionary landing about 3 to 4 miles northwest of Calistoga around 1:10 p.m., according to Federal Aviation Administration Communications Magager Ian Gregor.

None of the three people on board were injured, Gregor said.

The impact of the powerlines sparked a small brush fire, according to Gregor, but Napa County Sheriff's Office said the cause of the fire in under investigation.

Cal Fire said there are two small brush fires in the 3000 block of Palisades Road in Calistoga but they are under control and poses no threat to the public.

FNo other information was immediately available.