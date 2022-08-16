46th Annual Silicon Valley PRIDE Parade and Festival

Silicon Valley PRIDE is pleased to announce they are back in-person to celebrate their annual LGBTQ+ Parade and Festival on Saturday, August 28, 2021, and Sunday, August 29, 2021. This year’s theme is Standing for Love and Liberation. The event will be taking over the Plaza de César Chávez Park in downtown San Jose celebrating the LGBTQ+ community.

On Saturday, August 28th the celebration kicks off with our night festival from 6 pm to 11 pm. There will be two stages to provide different types of entertainment including DJs and live performances.

The celebration starts up again on Sunday morning August 29th at 10:00 a.m. with the parade along Market Street starting at Julian Street and ending at the main entrance of the festival. Festival grounds open once again after the parade ends at 12:00 noon to the excitement of dance performers, talented artists, and the music of live bands.

The festival will feature two stages: the main stage and a second stage; Family Garden (family-friendly area); Hey Girl Area and Stage (area celebrating our queer women and femme-identified community members); Live Visual Art Exhibitions; Cocktail Lounge; and an array of vendors including food trucks and many more. We deliver two days of non-stop excitement, entertainment, food, and fun.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

In addition to the annual parade and festival, there will be a series of events during Silicon Valley Pride week from August 22nd to August 27th.

For more information and upcoming announcements visit svpride.com.