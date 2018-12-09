The 49ers, who were not competitive in back-to-back road games, return to Levi’s Stadium on Sunday for the first of three straight home contests.

The Denver Broncos (6-6) have won three in a row, and are on the periphery of the AFC playoff race. The 49ers (2-10) are currently in line for the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.

Here are the four 49ers to watch on Sunday:

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

An undrafted rookie from North Texas, Wilson got the call-up from the practice squad for the team’s Week 12 game at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He will take over as the starter on Sunday with Matt Breida sidelined with an aggravation of a left ankle injury that has plagued him for the second half of the season.

In his first two games, Wilson gained 94 yards on 22 rushing attempts. He also showed his versatility out of the backfield with nine receptions for 81 yards.

OLB Pita Taumoepenu

It’s uncertain how much Taumoepenu will play in his first game of the season. But at some point the 49ers need to take an extended look at him in game situations. After all, nobody else is producing as outside pass-rushers on the team.

Taumoepenu was a sixth-round draft pick last year. He spent most of his rookie season inactive on game days. This season, he has been working on his craft while on the practice squad. He got promoted when Dekoda Watson went on injured reserve.

“We know he’s got good get-off and he runs all day,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. “Just learning more moves and things like that. You don’t need as many in college. You need more than a speed rush in the NFL, and he’s really worked on his craft in rushing the passer hard.”

RT Mike McGlinchey

The assignment does not get much more difficult for the rookie. McGlinchey will be going head-to-head against Von Miller.

“Playing against a guy like that can kind of prove to yourself, and prove to everybody else that I am one of the best at what I do,” McGlinchey told NBC Sports Bay Area this week.

Miller has now recorded at least 10 sacks in five consecutive seasons, including his 12.5 sacks this season through 12 games.

In his first 12 games, McGlinchey surrendered four sacks, five quarterback hits and 16 hurries, according to Pro Football Focus.

SS Marcell Harris

The sixth-round draft pick will get his second consecutive start at strong safety. He showed plenty of rust in his first. Harris made four tackles, but he missed three others last week in Seattle.

The 24-year-old had not played a significant amount of defense since the 2016 season at Florida. He missed his final college season due to a torn Achilles. Harris sustained a hamstring injury during training camp that kept him out of action until he was activated for the Week 9 game against the Raiders.