49ers Host Family of Fallen Sacramento Police Officer

The family of fallen Sacramento police Officer Tara O'Sullivan was the guest of honor at the 49ers facility in Santa Clara on Thursday. (Aug. 1, 2019)

SANTA CLARA — The family of fallen Sacramento police officer Tara O’Sullivan was welcomed to the 49ers facility for a day at training camp six weeks after O'Sullivan was killed in the line of duty.

The team hosted a variety of first responders to watch Thursday's training camp practice, including representatives from AMR, Cal Fire, Santa Clara County Ambulance, Santa Clara County EMS-AMR, Santa Clara County Fire Department, Santa Clara Police Department, San Francisco PAL and Shop with a Cop Foundation Silicon Valley.

The O’Sullivan family were the guests of honor amongst the group and spent a little time speaking with coach Kyle Shanahan, general manager John Lynch and several players.

“It was awesome to have them out here, I was glad they were able to do that,” Shanahan said. “I told them they could come any time and just want to give them our condolences.

“The whole team signed something for them. It was hard to kind of go there, it was very emotional talking to them. I can’t have enough respect for what they are going through, what their daughter went through.”

Sacramento native Arik Armstead spent a little extra time with O’Sullivan’s parents, Denis and Kelley, and her sister, Krista after the end of practice. He signed autographs and posed for pictures after hugs and handshakes were exchanged.

O’Sullivan had only been a police officer for six months before being killed while responding to a domestic disturbance call. O’Sullivan and several fellow officers were assisting a woman to gather her belongings and leave the premises when a gunman opened fire.

The gunman continued firing, preventing O’Sullivan from receiving medical attention for over 45 minutes.

She was the first officer killed in the line of duty in Sacramento in 20 years.