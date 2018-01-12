49ers' Linebacker Reuben Foster Arrested in Alabama - NBC Bay Area
49ers' Linebacker Reuben Foster Arrested in Alabama

By NBC Sports Bay Area staff

Published at 8:44 PM PST on Jan 12, 2018 | Updated at 9:47 PM PST on Jan 12, 2018

    Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office
    San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster was arrested in Alabama on Friday night for second degree marijuana possession. (January 12, 2018)

    San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster was arrested in Alabama on Friday night for second-degree marijuana possession, according to the Tuscaloosa County Sherrif's Office arrest database. 

    The 49ers released a statement at 9:30 p.m. Friday: 

    “The San Francisco 49ers organization is aware of the matter involving Reuben Foster and we are currently gathering all relevant facts.” 

    As of 8 p.m. PST, Foster remained in jail on $2500 bond, according to a report in the Anniston Star. 

    Second-degree marijuana possession is a Class A misdemeanor, defined as possession for personal use only under Alabama law. In Alabama, Class A misdemeanors carry no more than a year of jail time, and a fine of up to $6000. 

    This story is being updated.

