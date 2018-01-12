49ers' Linebacker Reuben Foster Arrested in Alabama

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster was arrested in Alabama on Friday night for second-degree marijuana possession, according to the Tuscaloosa County Sherrif's Office arrest database.
The 49ers released a statement at 9:30 p.m. Friday:
“The San Francisco 49ers organization is aware of the matter involving Reuben Foster and we are currently gathering all relevant facts.”
As of 8 p.m. PST, Foster remained in jail on $2500 bond, according to a report in the Anniston Star.
Second-degree marijuana possession is a Class A misdemeanor, defined as possession for personal use only under Alabama law. In Alabama, Class A misdemeanors carry no more than a year of jail time, and a fine of up to $6000.
This story is being updated.