49ers Linebacker Reuben Foster Fined, Suspended for 2 Games

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster has been fined and suspended without pay for the first two games of the upcoming regular season for violating the NFL's Conduct and Substances of Abuse policies, according to the league.

The violations are connected to a weapons offense and a misdemeanor drug offense that have since been resolved, according to the NFL.

Despite the regular season suspension, Foster will be allowed to participate in practices and games during the preseason, according to the league.

Foster released a statement regarding his suspension, expressing remorse for his actions, saying "that my mistakes have hurt my team."

"I have a responsibility to the 49ers, our fans and our community, and I am committed to learning from this situation and making better choices in the future," the rest of Foster's statement read. "The support I have received over the last five months has been humbling, and I do not take it for granted."

General Manager John Lynch also released a statement, noting that the 49ers organization "understands" and "supports" the NFL's decision to fine and suspend the linebacker, who is entering his second year with the team.

"Although we are disappointed that Reuben will not be with our team for the first two games of the season, we will continue to work with him on making better decisions and eliminating unnecessary distractions," Lynch's statement read. "We are encouraged to see Reuben take responsibility for his mistakes, and hopeful that he has learned from them as well."