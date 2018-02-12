49ers, NFL Gathering Information on Reuben Foster's Arrest

SANTA CLARA, CA - OCTOBER 22: Reuben Foster #56 of the San Francisco 49ers takes the field prior to their NFL game against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium on October 22, 2017 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The first test for 49ers general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan came just two months into their current jobs.

Now, the 49ers face another allegation of domestic violence, this time with rising star Reuben Foster, in whom the franchise has already placed a lot of trust.

Foster, 23, coming off an all-NFL rookie team selection as a linebacker, was arrested “without incident” Sunday morning on charges of domestic violence, threats and possession of an assault weapon, according to the Los Gatos-Monte Sereno Police Department.

At approximately 9:15 a.m., police responded to a residence “in regards to a welfare check and possible disturbance call for service.” After an initial investigation Foster was arrested. The incident remains under investigation, according to police.

Foster was booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail and was later released after posting $75,000 bail.

The 49ers and the NFL, contacted by NBC Sports Bay Area, both stated they are monitoring the situation and gathering information, as well.

This is Foster’s second run-in with the law this offseason. Foster was arrested Jan. 12 for second-degree marijuana possession in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Foster previously admitted he produced a diluted urine sample at the NFL Scouting Combine last year in Indianapolis. A diluted sample is treated the same as a positive test, and would have placed him in the NFL's program for substances of abuse.

The 49ers appear to be proceeding cautiously with Foster, whom the club traded up to select with the No. 31 overall pick in last year’s draft.

A year ago, the organization acted quickly when starting cornerback Tramaine Brock was arrested in April for an alleged domestic incident. Within hours of the news going public, the 49ers released Brock.

“I can also tell you that it wasn’t meant to send a message,” Lynch said following the decision to release Brock. “I think you let those things happen organically and we did what we felt was the right situation in that situation. It was not easy and felt like it was something that we needed to do.”

Ultimately, the Santa Clara District Attorney’s office dismissed the case against Brock, citing insufficient evidence. And the NFL also cleared Brock, announcing last month he was not subject to any league-imposed discipline.

The NFL’s policy on personal conduct states a first offense for domestic violence is subject to a baseline suspension without pay of six games. The league does not require a guilty verdict or even formal charges to enact discipline.

The NFL investigated Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott for more than a year on domestic violence allegations raised by Elliott’s former girlfriend in Columbus, Ohio. Elliott was never charged. The NFL, however, determined Elliott was violent toward women three times and announced a six-game suspension. After numerous appeals and court proceedings, Elliott served his suspension beginning in Week 10.