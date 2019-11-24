49ers-Packers: A Prime-Time Matchup for NFC Supremacy

Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers take on the Green Bay Packers in a battle for NFC supremacy. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers, a team that was bumped off "Sunday Night Football" on NBC twice last season, will play their third game under the lights in the past four weeks.

San Francisco returns to "Sunday Night Football" after a four-year absence, as this Week 12 meeting against the Green Bay Packers was flexed from its originally scheduled afternoon start to a prime-time showcase.

The 49ers lead the NFC West with a conference-best record of 9-1. The Packers come to town at 8-2 in their first year under coach Matt LaFleur.

San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said he was struck this week as he looked in the defensive meeting room and saw that only Richard Sherman and Dee Ford have previously been on NFL teams with winning records. (Ford will not play Sunday due to a hamstring injury.)

Shanahan has stressed to his team there is a different kind of pressure that comes when a team is winning as opposed to the misery of losing.

“People are telling you how good you are,” Shanahan said this week. “The league is hard every year. It doesn’t really matter what’s going on, they’re just different reasons why. I just try to tell guys that if you get too caught up in the moment and stuff it doesn’t seem as much fun and you need to make sure you enjoy this moment.”

It's an important game for the 49ers as they look to lock down a playoff spot and set themselves up for the postseason.