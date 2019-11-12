Despite their first loss of the season Monday night, the San Francisco 49ers are still a good draw for prime-time viewers, according to the National Football League.

The NFL on Tuesday announced the 49ers' Week 12 home game against the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 24 will be moved from its 1:25 p.m. kickoff on Fox to the Sunday Night Football slot at 5:20 p.m. on NBC.

Also the 49ers' Week 16 home game on Saturday, Dec. 21 against the Los Angeles Rams will be a prime-time kickoff on the NFL Network at 5:15 p.m., the league said.

The 49ers are 8-1 this season, in first place in the NFC West. They were the only unbeaten team remaining until the Seattle Seahawks defeated them 27-24 in an overtime thriller Monday night at Levi's Stadium.