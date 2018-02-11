SANTA CLARA, CA - DECEMBER 24: Reuben Foster #56 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up prior to their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Robert Reiners/Getty Images)

Reuben Foster, the San Francisco 49ers' first-round pick who starred at linebacker as a rookie in 2017, was arrested Sunday and booked at Santa Clara County Jail, according to the Los Gatos Monte Sereno Police Department.

Foster was reportedly arrested in Los Gatos Sunday on charges related to domestic violence. At about 9:15 a.m., Los Gatos Monte Sereno officers responded to a residence on Shannon Road on reports of a possible disturbance call for service, police said.

The 23-year-old was later released on $75,000 bail, according to Santa Clara County Jail records.

Along with domestic violence allegations, Foster was also arrested and booked Sunday on suspicion of possessing an assault weapon, police said.



The 49ers released a statement Sunday, saying, "The San Francisco 49ers organization is aware of the report regarding Reuben Foster. We take matters of this nature seriously and are gathering all pertinent information."

It's Foster’s second arrest within a month, the Chronicle said. He was taken into custody on Jan. 12 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, for second-degree marijuana possession, which is a Class A misdemeanor in the state meaning it’s for personal use.

Foster played in 10 games as a rookie in 2017 and combined for 72 total tackles. Despite missing six games due to injury, Foster finished the year second on the team in tackles.

The 49ers traded back into the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft and selected Foster No. 31 overall out of Alabama.