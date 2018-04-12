49ers' Reuben Foster Charged With Felony Domestic Violence - NBC Bay Area
49ers' Reuben Foster Charged With Felony Domestic Violence

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 56 minutes ago

    Getty Image
    File image of Reuben Foster

    San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster has been charged with felony domestic violence Thursday after he allegedly attacked his girlfriend in February at their Los Gatos home, the Santa Clara County's District Attorney Office announced.

    The 28-year-old victim told law enforcement officials that Foster, 24, attacked her, dragged her by her hair, physically threw her out of the house and punched her in the head 8 to 10 times on February 11, Deputy District Attorney Kevin Smith said.

    Smith said the victim had bruises and a ruptured ear drum.

    Foster was also charged with possession of an assault weapon ll felonies, misdemeanor possession of large capacity weapon magazine, and if convicted, he could face more than 11 years in prison, according to Smith.

    "Our focus is on holding accountable those who hurt their intimate partners. (Our) office handles between four and five thousand domestic violence cases each year. We only hope that this case illuminates the tragic regularity of the rest," Smith said.

    Foster is scheduled to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 12 in the Hall of Justice in San Jose.

