The San Francisco 49ers have suspended broadcaster Tim Ryan after his comments about Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson earlier this week.

During his weekly radio show "Murph and Mac" on Monday, Ryan said Jackson had advantage due to his "dark skin color with a dark football."

"I regret my choice of words in trying to describe the conditions of the game," Ryans said in a statement. "Lamar Jackson is an MVP-caliber player and I respect him greatly. I want to sincerely apologize to him and anyone else I offended."

The 49ers released the following statement Wednesday:

"We are disappointed in Tim Ryan’s comments earlier this week, and have suspended him for the upcoming game. We hold Tim to a high standard as a representative of our organization and he must be more thoughtful with his words. Tim has expressed remorse in a public statement and has also done so with us privately. We know Tim as a man of high integrity and are confident he will grow and learn from this experience. We have reached out to the Baltimore Ravens organization to extend our apologies and assure them the matter is not being taken lightly."



