49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo speaks to the media after the first day of training camp Wednesday. (July 25, 2018)

From dates with a porn star to domestic violence investigations, San Francisco 49ers players are making a lot of headlines for their behavior off the field.

On the first day of training camp, the team and players were talking about their image.

49ers starting quarterback Jimmy Garappolo, the highest paid player in the NFL, was recently seen on a date with porn actress Kiara Mia. On Wednesday, he addressed the date and then got back to talking football.

"My life is looked at differently now; I'm under the microscope," said Garoppolo, who recently signed a five-year, $137.5 million contract. "It was a good learning experience. I just have to take it in stride; it is what it is."

Garoppolo is not the first 49er to make headlines off the field this year. In February, linebacker Reuben Foster was arrested on felony domestic violence charges against his former girlfriend. She later admitted lying about the accusations, and the charges were dropped.

"What he was charged with was as bad as you can imagine," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. "It was very embarrassing, and to be under that kind of scrutiny would be difficult for anyone to deal with. I'm impressed with how he handled it."

49ers cornerback Richard Sherman, a newcomer to the team, said he believes this season Foster will be known more for his actions on the field.

"He is moving forward, trying to be a better man," Sherman said of Foster. "As you know better, you do better, and I think that's going to be the same with him. I don't think you will hear much out of him in terms of the off the field issues."

Foster still won't be playing a full season in 2018. The NFL recently fined and suspended him for two games for violating the league's conduct and substance abuse policies.

Since 2012, 49ers players have been arrested 17 times, the most of any NFL team during that period.