49ers Clinch Playoff Berth, Beat Rams in Overtime

The San Francisco 49ers have clinched the final playoff spot in the NFC at the expense New Orleans in the Saints’ first season without Drew Brees.

The 49ers qualified with a 27-24 overtime victory against the Los Angeles Rams. Had the Niners lost, the Saints would have been in after their 30-20 win in Atlanta.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Jimmy Garoppolo and the Niners rallied from a 17-0 deficit. They forced overtime on Garoppolo’s 14-yard pass to Jauan Jennings with 26 seconds left in regulation.

San Francisco drove to a field goal to start overtime. Ambry Thomas clinched the victory with an interception of Matthew Stafford.

The Rams won the NFC West despite the loss but dropped to the fourth seed and will play division rival Arizona at home in the wild-card round. The 49ers will play at Dallas.

This story is developing, check back for updates.