49ers Fan Out of Coma After SoFi Stadium Attack

The 49ers fan attacked outside SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles in January has woken up from a medically induced coma, his lawyer said.

The man injured was Daniel Luna, who owns a restaurant in Oakland.

He was punched, fell and hit his head when an altercation with an apparent Rams fan turned violent at the NFC championship game Jan. 30.

He was placed in a coma to prevent internal bleeding and on Tuesday, his lawyer said Luna is awake and is getting therapy to recover.

The man arrested for the punch is charged with felony assault.