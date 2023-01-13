49ers, Fans Prepare for Storm Ahead of Playoff Game Against Seahawks

The 49ers start their quest for a sixth Super Bowl Saturday as they host the Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

One of the questions is how much will the storms come into play?

Many fans have traveled from outside the Bay Area to attend Saturday’s game.

This includes Zabina Renteria, who flew in from Arizona and was picking up more protection from the rain before going to Saturday’s game.

“I got a really cute, overpriced jacket, but hey it’s from the Levi’s Stadium store. Right?” she said.

49ers season ticket holder Jesse Mendez told NBC Bay Area Friday that wouldn’t miss the game despite the forecast.

“We’re going to be out there in full force tailgating tomorrow. Doing it just like if it was a sunny day. We’re going to show up and show out like we always do,” he said.

Tens of thousands of the faithful will have to brave the elements as will the players.

The team said the field will now stay covered with a tarp until warmups Saturday morning. They also told NBC Bay Area they've been trying to dry out the grass with fans, after replaced the turf a few games ago.

Staff will also work with players to find the right cleats.

There were still tickets around $75 as of Friday afternoon, as they were still available on the second hand market.

The fans hope everything falls into place, so the 49ers can weather the storm with a win.

Ian Cull has the full story in the video above.