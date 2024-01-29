NFL

49ers fever hits Bay Area as fans prepare to invade Vegas for Super Bowl

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The San Francisco 49ers are the hottest topic in the Bay Area with the team headed back to the Super Bowl.

The team's historic comeback victory at Levi's Stadium is fueling excitement as the team prepared to head to Las Vegas for a chance at another world title.

NBC Bay Area's Ian Cull talked with fans who are already planning their trip to Sin City for the big game and how much they are willing to shell out to make it to the big game. View his report in the video above.

Some landmarks across San Francisco lit up red and gold after the 49ers beat the Detroit Lions Sunday night.
