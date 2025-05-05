49ers star George Kittle opens up about his football career

The official start of football season is still months away, but the excitement is ramping up already after San Francisco 49ers star tight end George Kittle signed a huge contract extension.

Kittle says it's not just about the money; he's having the time of his life doing what he loves.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"I have the best job in the world, and I'm just gonna do everything I can to keep that job as long as I possibly can," he says. "So, it’s not very hard for me to find joy in it because I’m just in a great mood every single day because of what I do."

Ginger Conejero Saab has more in the interview above.