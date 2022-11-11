49ers

Catching Up With 49ers Star George Kittle

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

George Kittle is still the spark plug and moral compass of the San Francisco 49ers.

The All Pro tight end is now in his sixth season, but is as valuable as ever. Kittle recently sat down with NBC Bay Area anchor Raj Mathai to discuss the upcoming Sunday Night Football matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, new addition Christian McCaffrey and Jimmy Garoppolo's leadership.

Check it out in the video player above.

Coverage of Sunday's game starts at 3 p.m. with a special pregame edition of NBC Bay Area News.

This article tagged under:

49ersGeorge Kittle
