49ers investigating hanging skeleton seen at tailgate, viral video

The San Francisco 49ers are looking into a tailgate after video surfaced online of a skeleton in a Seahawks jersey being hanged.

Several users on Instagram posted reels at a tailgate with the "408 Faithfuls" flags in the back. The 408 Faithfuls are made up of fans who hold tailgates before the games. NBC Bay Area reached out to them on social media but did not hear back after a request for comment.

Rev. Jethroe Moore II is the president of the San Jose-Silicon Valley NAACP chapter. He said a noose represents lynching historically of people of color.

He said he's a football fan and has seen similar situations like these.

"It's definitely concerning on that level, what it represents as a whole, but seeing it at a tailgate party by the 408 group, it's somewhat alarming, but it shows a lack of education of what nooses represent to people of color," Moore said.

A 49ers spokesperson released the following statement on Wednesday:

"We condemn the use of racist imagery and anyone involved in this incident. We are continuing to investigate and remain steadfast in our commitment to ensuring that our community continues to be a safe and inclusive atmosphere for all fans to enjoy the sport.”

The Santa Clara Police Department said in an email that they had no comment at this time.

Moore is calling on the 49ers to patrol their parking lots so that no hatred of any type is tolerated. He also looks to the 408 Faithfuls to make this right.

“To come up with some form of apology and some way the could include the black, brown community in attending a tailgate party to rectify the situation,” Moore said.