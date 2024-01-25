South Bay businesses brace for huge crowds ahead of 49ers-Lions NFC Championship game

Expect to see a few lions wandering around Faithful territory this weekend.

That is because their team, the Detroit Lions, are coming to town to battle the 49ers for the right to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl. While 49ers fans are already predicting a victory, the biggest winners may be South Bay businesses.

"We stocked up everything for those guys because we just know we're going to be busy," said David Mulhevill, owner of O'Flaherty's Irish Pub in downtown San Jose. "So we're prepared."

All of San Pedro Square is banking on a big weekend as well.

Since the 49ers secured homefield advantage for the entire NFL playoff run, the merchant receipts are looking good in January.

"People are coming here, eating before the game, and getting ready to take the bus and Uber to the game," said Andrew Winings with Iguana's restaurant.

Hotel bookings are also packed in the area with high prices. The Hilton is sold out through the weekend. Meanwhile, a room at the Signia Hotel in downtown San Jose is going for over $300 a night and the downtown Marriott is going for $322 a room per night.

"I hear the Lions fans travel pretty well," 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said during a news briefing on Thursday.

Shanahan said he is looking for a vocal crowd to help quiet the roar of any Lions fans coming to the game Sunday.

"It's a huge deal," Shanahan said. "It affects everybody and especially in football. When it's loud, that truly is an advantage."

