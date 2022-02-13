49ers' Network Hit by Cyberattack on Super Bowl Sunday

The San Francisco 49ers' corporate IT network was hit by a cyberattack Sunday, the team confirmed.

In the hours before the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals faced off in Super Bowl LVI, the ransomware gang BlackByte compromised the 49ers' network and stole some of the team's financial data, as first reported by ESPN.

"We recently became aware of a network security incident that resulted in temporary disruption to certain systems on our corporate IT network," the 49ers said in a statement. "Upon learning of the incident, we immediately initiated an investigation and took steps to contain the incident. Third-party cybersecurity firms were engaged to assist, and law enforcement was notified."

BlackByte posted some of the stolen documents to the dark web, according to ESPN, but it did not publicize any ransom demands.

The 49ers said the attack was isolated to the corporate network and did not compromise the personal data of ticketholders.

"To date, we have no indication that this incident involves systems outside of our corporate network, such as those connected to Levi’s Stadium operations or ticket holders," the team said in a statement. "As the investigation continues, we are working diligently to restore involved systems as quickly and as safely as possible."