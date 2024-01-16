49ers playoffs: How to get to Levi's Stadium

The San Francisco 49ers have home-field advantage throughout the NFL playoffs and the Faithful from the Bay Area and all over the country will be traveling to Levi's Stadium to cheer on the squad.

If you're headed to catch a game, here's a breakdown on how to get to the stadium.

VTA

Fans in the South Bay can hop on a VTA light-rail train and head toward Great America station. They can also jump on a VTA bus and get dropped off near the stadium. Check out VTA's Levi's Stadium page for detailed information.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Caltrain

Fans living farther away from Santa Clara can hop on Caltrain, get off at the Mountain View station and transfer to VTA in order to get to the stadium. View Caltrain's Levi's Stadium page for more information on game day service.

BART

Fans can also jump on BART, get off at the Milpitas station and then transfer to the VTA orange line, which serves Levi's Stadium. More details on the transit agency's "Take BART to the game" page.

ACE

Fans coming from afar can take an ACE train all the way to the Great America station, which is just a quick walk away from the stadium. View ACE's event train page for more information.

Drive

If you're planning on driving to the game, visit LevisStadium.com for more information on directions and parking policies.