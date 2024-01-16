Levi's Stadium

49ers playoffs: How to get to Levi's Stadium

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The San Francisco 49ers have home-field advantage throughout the NFL playoffs and the Faithful from the Bay Area and all over the country will be traveling to Levi's Stadium to cheer on the squad.

If you're headed to catch a game, here's a breakdown on how to get to the stadium.

VTA

Fans in the South Bay can hop on a VTA light-rail train and head toward Great America station. They can also jump on a VTA bus and get dropped off near the stadium. Check out VTA's Levi's Stadium page for detailed information.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

brock purdy 7 hours ago

Kittle expects playoff-tested Purdy to be ‘same person' for 49ers

NFL Jan 11

Wife of 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk making name for herself in fashion with custom game-day outfits

Caltrain

Fans living farther away from Santa Clara can hop on Caltrain, get off at the Mountain View station and transfer to VTA in order to get to the stadium. View Caltrain's Levi's Stadium page for more information on game day service.

BART

Fans can also jump on BART, get off at the Milpitas station and then transfer to the VTA orange line, which serves Levi's Stadium. More details on the transit agency's "Take BART to the game" page.

ACE

Fans coming from afar can take an ACE train all the way to the Great America station, which is just a quick walk away from the stadium. View ACE's event train page for more information.

Drive

If you're planning on driving to the game, visit LevisStadium.com for more information on directions and parking policies.

This article tagged under:

Levi's StadiumNFL
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us