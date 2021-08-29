49ers, Raiders Fans Attend Preseason Finale Matchup at Levi's Stadium

The Raiders returned to the Bay Area for the first time since relocating to Las Vegas, in a pregame finale matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

The 49ers beat the Raiders in the preseason finale, 34-10.

More than 68,000 tickets were issued for the preseason game. It was a former Bay Area rivalry reignited.

Even though it is a “Spare the Air” day in the Bay Area the air quality in Santa Clara was moderate. But it was the heat that fans battled with.

“It was very, very warm but it was great a big turnout because the Raiders are here,” said San Jose resident Maggie Reed. “It’s like a Bay Area reunion.”

After three months with no light rail service, fans were excited to jump on the VTA light rail trains and get to the game.

Service resumed for some trains Sunday morning with the ability to carry 6,000 passengers to Levi’s Stadium.

Game security was tight and special detection dogs were also at the game.

