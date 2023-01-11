Will the Bay Area Storm Impact 49ers-Seahawks NFL Playoffs Game at Levi's Stadium?

Will the parade of storms pounding the Bay Area play a role in this weekend's big playoff game between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium?

Time will tell, but for now ground crews are working long hours preparing the field for the game, which includes bringing in large fans to blow the area dry. The prep work reassures 49ers fans the team will be fine come game day.

"We have a pretty good field," San Jose resident and 49ers fan Robert Boloi said. "I mean, I've never really seen bad conditions - they are really alarming. So I'm pretty comfortable for the win."

Jim Mercurio, Levi's stadium executive vice president and general manager, is also confident because his crews are working essentially on a new field.

"We replaced the field a couple of games ago," Mercurio said. "So we think that the field can take the water that it's taking right now."

Mercurio also points out crews work with players on the right shoes and cleats.

The 49ers said there is still more work needed to prepare the field for the big game amid severe weather, but the team adds everything is on schedule.

The weather may or may not cooperate, according to the 49ers, but it's the fans in the seats that give them the home field advantage.

