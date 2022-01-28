49ers Superfan Makes Custom Cleats for DT Arik Armstead

A young Sacramento shoe designer and 49ers superfan put his talents to good use for one of the team's defensive stars ahead of Sunday's NFC title game against the Rams.

Kevin Grey got the opportunity to design custom cleats for defensive tackle Arik Armstead as part of the NFL's My Cause, My Cleats campaign.

The 20-year-old hand paints shoes of all kinds and was thrilled to work up a design for Armstead and his foundation the Armstead Academic Project.

"This whole thing is just a great experience," he said.

Grey also got the chance to meet Armstead and said he loves the fact Armstead knows and appreciates his hometown.