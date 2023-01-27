49ers

49ers Head to Philadelphia With Spot in Super Bowl on the Line

By Brendan Weber and Scott Budman

The San Francisco 49ers on Friday departed the Bay Area for Philadelphia, their eyes set on securing a spot in the Super Bowl with a win in Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Eagles.

The Niners hopped on buses parked outside Levi's Stadium Friday afternoon and made the short drive to San Jose Mineta International Airport where they boarded a plane bound for Philadelphia.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Fans of the 49ers lined a street outside Levi's Stadium to give the team a proper send-off.

Sunday's game is scheduled to kick off at noon.

NFL Playoffs 4 hours ago

NFL Predictions, Picks Against the Spread for AFC, NFC Conference Championship Games

49ers 22 hours ago

Faithful Hit the Road to See 49ers Battle Eagles for NFC Championship

This article tagged under:

49ersNFLeagles
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us