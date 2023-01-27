49ers Head to Philadelphia With Spot in Super Bowl on the Line

The San Francisco 49ers on Friday departed the Bay Area for Philadelphia, their eyes set on securing a spot in the Super Bowl with a win in Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Eagles.

The Niners hopped on buses parked outside Levi's Stadium Friday afternoon and made the short drive to San Jose Mineta International Airport where they boarded a plane bound for Philadelphia.

#More: The MUCH louder version: #49ers fans cheer the team on its way to play the Eagles.#FTTB pic.twitter.com/1xZPWtjUFA — scott budman (@scottbudman) January 27, 2023

Wheels up to Philly.



The #49ers are on their way to Philadelphia for Sunday's NFC title game. pic.twitter.com/Y55unPq4IN — Brendan Weber (@BrendanNWeber) January 27, 2023

Fans of the 49ers lined a street outside Levi's Stadium to give the team a proper send-off.

Sunday's game is scheduled to kick off at noon.