5/5 Powerball Ticket Worth More Than $1 Million Sold in Milpitas

By NBC Bay Area staff

Two Powerball players in California matched the first five numbers in Wednesday's drawing to win more than $1 million each, and one was located in the South Bay, according to the California Lottery.

Lottery officials said that one 5/5 ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven at 1838 Milmount Drive in Milpitas. Another 5/5 ticket was sold at the Eastland Food Market in Ontario.

The numbers in Wednesday's $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot drawing were: 2, 11, 22, 35, 60 and the Powerball number 23.

According to lottery officials, there was no Powerball jackpot winner in Wednesday's draw. The jackpot for Saturday's drawing will be an estimated $1.5 billion.

