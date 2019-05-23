A screen shot from surveillance video shows one of several thieves running toward the exit with merchandise at a Dick's Sporting Goods store in Pleasant Hill. (May 23, 2019)

Five teens were arrested Wednesday night after officers caught them in the act of a grab-and-run theft at a sporting goods store in Pleasant Hill, according to police.

Zahra McCockran, 18, of Oakland and four juveniles were taken into custody on suspicion of theft, police said. McCockran was booked into Contra Costa County jail on grand theft and conspiracy to commit theft. The juveniles were released to their parents or guardians.

At about 7:40 p.m., Pleasant Hill officers patrolling in the area of Dick's Sporting Goods saw a suspicious occupied vehicle backed into a parking stall near the store’s doors, police said.

As the officer checked on the vehicle, four people rushed from the store, carrying merchandise, police said. When they saw the officer, the suspects fled back through the store and were eventually detained.

A fifth person in the parked vehicle also fled, but was detained a short distance away, police said.

Representatives with Dick's believe the group may be involved in other organized thefts at Dick's locations in the Bay Area, police said.

Anyone with additional information about the case should contact the PHPD Investigations Division at 925-288-4630.