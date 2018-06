A boa constrictor was found left in a rental car at the Oakland International Airport, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office said. (June 27, 2018)

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office is looking to return a 5 feet boa constrictor to its owner.

The snake was left in a rental car at Oakland International Airport, authorities said. The Sheriff's Office in a tweet said the snake is safe at its animal services department.