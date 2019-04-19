5-Foot Alligator, Ferret, Marijuana Seized in Hollister

Authorities recovered a 5-foot alligator, a ferret and a small indoor marijuana grow while serving a search warrant Thursday at a home in Hollister.

The animals have been taken to a licensed facility and the plants are being held as evidence, police said. Officials said the suspect was not home when authorities from the Department of Fish and Wildlife, Hollister police, San Benito County Sheriff and Department of Justice searched the home on Ball Court, just off San Juan Road.

Officials said the crime of being in possession of a restricted species is a misdemeanor. The suspect said he captured the alligator from the wild near Sacramento and bought the ferret in Oregon, according to officials.

An investigation is ongoing.