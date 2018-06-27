5 Injured After Pedicab Struck in Hit and Run in San Francisco: Police - NBC Bay Area
5 Injured in SF Pedicab Accident
5 Injured After Pedicab Struck in Hit and Run in San Francisco: Police

By NBC Bay Area

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 24 minutes ago

    5 people were injured after a pedicab was struck in a hit and run along San Francisco's Pier 29 Wednesday, police said.

    Among those injured were a five-and a eight-year old.The incident took place near Pier 29.

    SFPD officers described the suspect vehicle as a champaign sedan which took off in the direction of the Bay Bridge.

    Stay tuned for more information on this breaking news story.

