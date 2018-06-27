Five people were injured after a pedicab was struck in a hit and run along San Francisco's Embarcadero Wednesday, police said.
Among those injured were a five-and a eight-year old.The incident took place near Pier 29.
SFPD officers described the suspect vehicle as a champaign sedan which took off in the direction of the Bay Bridge.
Stay tuned for more information on this breaking news story.
